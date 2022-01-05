Why Edgewise Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (EWTX) reported positive topline results from the BMD, or phase 1b, portion of a first-in-human phase 1 trial assessing EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule myosin inhibitor designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and BMD.

In study, the seven adults with BMD were administered 20 mg oral doses of EDG-5506 or placebo. EDG-5506 was shown to be well-tolerated with no discontinuations or dose reductions. Also, treatment with EDG-5506 led to a significant and time-dependent decrease in key biomarkers of muscle damage. Dosing with EDG-5506 was not found to affect voluntary grip, shoulder, or hip strength.

"We believe the magnitude of reduction in multiple key biomarkers of muscle damage in adults with BMD after only two weeks of dosing is unprecedented," said Kevin Koch, CEO of Edgewise.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics were up 20% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

