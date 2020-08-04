Why Edgewell Personal Care Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) were tumbling 11% in morning trading Tuesday, after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines.

So what

The owner of Schick razors suffered a considerable decline in sales as stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus pandemic minimized the need for personal grooming and sun care products.

Image source: Getty Images.

Edgewell management says that, when taking into account the impact of COVID-19, its organic sales were actually flat to just slightly down compared with the year-ago period, in keeping with its recent trend.

Now what

Earlier this year the Federal Trade Commission determined that Edgewell Personal Care's acquisition of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand Harry's was nothing like Unilever's purchase of Dollar Shave Club, and it squashed the takeover attempt. Edgewell had wanted to buy Harry's to help juice sales, which as its management noted, were flagging even before the pandemic.

The regulator decided that, while Harry's started as a DTC brand, it had since expanded into the brick-and-mortar retail space -- unlike Dollar Shave Club, which remains online only -- so Edgewell would have too much of a competitive edge, despite Harry's minuscule 2.6% market share.

The pandemic showed having an online presence would have been helpful, as Edgewell's organic sales tumbled 15% in the quarter. Total revenue of $484 million was down 20.6%, missing estimates of $530 million, while earnings of $0.66 per share plunged 40% and missed expectations of $0.82 per share.

10 stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Edgewell Personal Care wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.