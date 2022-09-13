Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Ecolab’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Ecolab Worth?

According to my valuation model, Ecolab seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ecolab today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $214.69, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ecolab’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Ecolab generate?

NYSE:ECL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ecolab's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 100%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ECL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ECL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ecolab you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Ecolab, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

