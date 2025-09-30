Why EchoStar Stock Was Topping the Market on Tuesday

Key Points According to a media report, the satellite company is in talks to sell some of its wireless spectrum.

The apparent would-be buyer is a big name in the telecom field.

10 stocks we like better than EchoStar ›

EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock was bouncing higher on the second trading day of the week, thanks in no small part to speculation that a giant peer might be snapping up some of its wireless spectrum. Near market close, EchoStar's shares were rising by almost 4% at a time when the S&P 500 index was floating 0.3% higher.

A possible deal worth around $10 billion

According to a report published by Bloomberg after market close Monday and updated Tuesday morning, EchoStar is currently in discussions to divest some of its wireless telephony spectrum to Verizon Communications.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Citing unidentified "people familiar with the situation," the talks focus on EchoStar's AWS-3 spectrum licenses. These have notable value, as they are ideal for 5G technology. Bloomberg said that EchoStar has placed a carrying value of $9.8 billion on these assets.

The company has been an eager seller of spectrum recently, inking deals for such assets with Elon Musk's SpaceX and AT&T. EchoStar's CEO Hamid Akhavan has said his company is abandoning its previous ambition to build a sprawling wireless network. It operates a telecom, Boost Mobile, but aims to use a hybrid model in collaboration with AT&T for the brand's network.

No official word yet

Neither EchoStar nor Verizon has yet officially commented on the Bloomberg article, and they are not likely to if discussions are indeed ongoing. Another spectrum sale would be entirely in character for EchoStar, but we do need to be cautious here, as such a deal is only speculation at this point.

Should you invest $1,000 in EchoStar right now?

Before you buy stock in EchoStar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EchoStar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.