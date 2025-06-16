Why EchoStar Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

President Donald Trump has reportedly intervened in a dispute between EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), urging the two sides to come together and work out a deal. Absent a resolution, EchoStar was said to be considering a bankruptcy filing.

Investors are understandably excited by the latest development, sending EchoStar shares up 40% as of 10 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Walking back from the brink

EchoStar is a satellite television and communications company that's building a nationwide cellular business under the Boost Mobile brand. However, that network rollout requires a lot of spectrum, and the FCC is displeased with the speed at which that spectrum is being deployed.

There's at least the potential for the FCC to seize some or all of the spectrum and allocate it to others who have clamored for access, including SpaceX. In response, EchoStar was said to have been considering a bankruptcy filing, which caused the company's shares to plummet last week.

According to Bloomberg, Trump has reached out to EchoStar Chairman Charlie Eagan and FCC chair Brendan Carr to urge the two sides to come to a deal that would allow EchoStar to avoid a bankruptcy filing.

Is EchoStar stock a buy?

The latest report is good news for EchoStar shareholders, but the company isn't out of danger yet. A deal could involve EchoStar selling some of its spectrum licenses, which could put Boost at a long-term disadvantage. Alternatively, the two sides could fail to reach an agreement, which could cause the stock to give back Monday's gains.

Investors considering buying the stock today should keep those risks front of mind and limit EchoStar to a small part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in EchoStar right now?

Before you buy stock in EchoStar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EchoStar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.