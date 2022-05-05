Markets
Why eBay Stock Tanked Today

Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
What happened

Even by the standards of an awful trading session for stocks generally, eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares took a massive hit on Thursday. The storied e-commerce company published its latest set of quarterly earnings, and some of its numbers greatly dismayed investors.

So what

Optimistically describing its first-quarter performance as "better than expected," eBay unveiled those figures after market hours on Wednesday. These showed that the company earned $2.5 billion in revenue, which was 6% lower than the corresponding period of 2021. The decline in gross merchandise volume (GMV) was even steeper; it fell 20% to $19.4 billion.

Concerned person gazing at a laptop screen in the dark.

Image source: Getty Images.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit also suffered a decline, tumbling at a 16% clip to land at $625 million, or $1.05 per share.

Those headline numbers more or less met the average analyst estimates of $2.5 billion on the top line and $1.03 per share for adjusted net profit.

Reinforcing its optimistic view -- despite mentioning the "current macro[economic] headwinds" buffeting its performance -- eBay also declared a fresh quarterly dividend. This is to be $0.22 per share, and it will be paid on June 17 to investors of record as of June 1. That amount yields 1.7% on the latest stock share price, and it matches the company's previous disbursement. Before that, it paid $0.18.

Now what

Investors were probably more disheartened by eBay's guidance than anything else. The company said that for the current quarter, it's expecting $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion in revenue and per-share earnings of $0.87 to $0.91. Both ranges are below the collective analyst projections of $2.54 billion and $1.01, respectively.

As for its full-year 2022 guidance, eBay is forecasting $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion on the top line. But those prognosticators are modeling $10.4 billion. It's the same for per-share earnings; eBay believes it will post $3.90 to $4.10, while analysts are estimating $4.34.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends eBay.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

