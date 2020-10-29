Markets
EBAY

Why eBay Is Falling Today

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) were down over 7% heading into midday trading Thursday after the online e-commerce platform reported third-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday.

So what

eBay beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom line, with revenue of $2.61 billion, up 25% from last year and well ahead of the $2.48 billion Wall Street was anticipating. Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share, a sizable increase from the $0.53 per share it recorded in the year-ago period, also came in well ahead of analyst predictions of $0.76 per share.

eBay also said it saw annual active buyers increase 5% to 183 million, with gross merchandise value rising 2% to $25 billion.

Woman cheering in front of laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Although such earnings beats tend to cause stock prices to jump, eBay's guidance for the fourth quarter had analysts wondering whether the boost the e-commerce site got from consumers visiting during the coronavirus pandemic would fade.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion, a decline of 4% at the midpoint from last year's $2.8 billion, although it includes in part the sale of its classified ads business that should close in the first quarter of 2021. It also guided for earnings of $0.68 to $0.74 per share.

Wall Street, though, is forecasting revenue of $2.7 billion and $0.86 a share in profits for eBay.

10 stocks we like better than eBay
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and eBay wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $18 calls on eBay and short January 2021 $37 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular