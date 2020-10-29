Why eBay Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) were down over 7% heading into midday trading Thursday after the online e-commerce platform reported third-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday.

So what

eBay beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom line, with revenue of $2.61 billion, up 25% from last year and well ahead of the $2.48 billion Wall Street was anticipating. Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share, a sizable increase from the $0.53 per share it recorded in the year-ago period, also came in well ahead of analyst predictions of $0.76 per share.

eBay also said it saw annual active buyers increase 5% to 183 million, with gross merchandise value rising 2% to $25 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Although such earnings beats tend to cause stock prices to jump, eBay's guidance for the fourth quarter had analysts wondering whether the boost the e-commerce site got from consumers visiting during the coronavirus pandemic would fade.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion, a decline of 4% at the midpoint from last year's $2.8 billion, although it includes in part the sale of its classified ads business that should close in the first quarter of 2021. It also guided for earnings of $0.68 to $0.74 per share.

Wall Street, though, is forecasting revenue of $2.7 billion and $0.86 a share in profits for eBay.

10 stocks we like better than eBay

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and eBay wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $18 calls on eBay and short January 2021 $37 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.