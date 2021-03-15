Why Ebang International's Shares Popped 22.2% on Monday

What happened

Shares of Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) rose as much as 22.2% in early trading on Monday on some positive news about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Shares settled as the day went on and closed 8.6% higher.

So what

Ebang launched the beta phase of a cryptocurrency exchange today with plans to expand to a wider audience next month. It didn't hurt that late on Sunday, Bitcoin was trading over $60,000, although it's fallen since then and is now about $56,500.

Image source: Getty Images.

It will take time to see just how much revenue Ebang's exchange can generate. But right now there's a lot of money being made by Bitcoin intermediaries, so this could be a highly profitable business by the end of the year.

Now what

Stocks like this trade wildly depending on whether Bitcoin is up or down on any given day. That's going to be the trend for the foreseeable future given how volatile the cryptocurrency has been. But the hope is that an exchange will turn Ebang into a growth stock long term as Bitcoin mining and trading becomes more mainstream. The company is still losing money for now, so watch for that to potentially change as this new business gets off the ground.

10 stocks we like better than Ebang International Holdings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ebang International Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.