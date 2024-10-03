Why Eaton (ETN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Eaton (ETN) closed the most recent trading day at $326.96, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power management company had gained 13.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Eaton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.80, up 13.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.37 billion, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.75 per share and revenue of $25.14 billion, indicating changes of +17.87% and +8.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eaton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% increase. Eaton presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Eaton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.11.

It is also worth noting that ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 2.05 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ETN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

