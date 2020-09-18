Markets
KODK

Why Eastman Kodak Stock Is Up Another 5% Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) are continuing their incredible run, aiming to end the week on a high note. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the stock was up another 5%, for a total of about 75% since the week began!

Capital Dome in Washington, D.C.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Kodak sparked this rally when on Wednesday, lawyers whom it had hired to investigate irregularities surrounding its $765 million U.S. government loan concluded (shocker!) that the company had done nothing wrong.

Hopes that this conclusion will put the controversy to bed, and enable the stock to regain the $33 share price it reached in July, appear to be at the heart of today's continued stock gains. There's just one problem with that theory, though.

Now what

Even if Kodak has cleared itself of all charges, the federal government has not. The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (IDFC) is still reviewing circumstances surrounding its controversial July loan. The Securities and Exchange Commission is still looking into the matter, too, as are several Congressional committees.  

Just yesterday, CNBC confirmed that House lawmakers are questioning the findings of Kodak's special committee, complaining that "the report from Kodak's lawyers raises more questions than it answers about the Trump Administration's efforts to provide the company a $765 million loan to produce pharmaceutical ingredients despite Kodak's lack of experience in the field."  

More ominously, they warned investors: "Let's be clear: This report does not represent the findings of any regulator. It is a report generated by a law firm hired by Kodak."

In short, despite what the stock price might indicate, Eastman Kodak is not out of the woods yet, and investors buying into today's rally may be jumping the gun.

10 stocks we like better than Eastman Kodak
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eastman Kodak wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KODK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular