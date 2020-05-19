Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for W&T Offshore (WTI)

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

That is because W&T Offshore is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for WTI in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at 5 cents per share for WTI, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for WTI, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +35.00% heading into earnings season.

WT Offshore, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

WT Offshore, Inc. price-eps-surprise | WT Offshore, Inc. Quote

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that WTI has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for W&T Offshore, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.