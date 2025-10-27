Why Dyne Therapeutics Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

Key Points

A peer is being acquired for a very high premium.

The market is clearly thinking Dyne might be next on a potential buyer's shopping list.

10 stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics ›

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) had a Monday neither it nor its investors will ever forget. This wasn't of its own making, however, as a premium-priced buyout of a peer was attracting serious interest in its own equity. This propelled the stock to a more than 41% gain on the day, mirroring the trajectory of that soon-to-be-acquired fellow biotech.

Affinity for Avidity

That peer is Avidity Biosciences, which has agreed to be purchased by pharmaceutical giant Novartis in a deal that values the company at $12 billion. Novartis is paying a premium of 42% for Avidity's stock, hence the bullishness in Dyne that pushed its share price nearly as high.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Both Dyne and Avidity are clinical-stage companies busy developing a similar approach to the treatment of muscle disorders. Their therapies utilize antibodies to deliver the therapy to the affected area of the body.

This is a relatively novel and cutting-edge approach in the biotech space, hence the interest of a sprawling pharmaceutical player with capital to spend, such as Novartis.

Buyer beware

The market's thinking, clearly, is that if Avidity can command a premium, a business taking the same approach like Dyne can also be sold lucratively. I should caution here that this doesn't make any offer from a deep-pocketed strategic investor a sure thing for Dyne. So for now, investors are best advised to concentrate on the company's inherent potential rather than a possible buyout.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dyne Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Dyne Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dyne Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.