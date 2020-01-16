Why Dynavax Technologies Corporation Stock Cratered in 2019

What happened

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), an early commercial-stage vaccine maker, had an extremely rough 2019. Specifically, the biotech's shares lost a staggering 37.5% of their value last year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Dynavax's stock took a beating in 2019 for two major reasons. First off, the company decided to jettison its promising oncology program. The move was reportedly made in order to beef up the commercial launch of the company's hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B. Prior to this strategic decision, though, some shareholders were hoping that the company's cancer assets would attract a deep-pocketed partner -- or perhaps even a buyout offer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Secondly, former CEO Eddie Gray decided to retire at the start of last August -- a move that came seemingly out of the blue. Even though Dynavax arguably needed a fresh start after the sluggish start to Heplisav's commercial launch, Gray's departure did come at a critical time in the company's life cycle. Wall Street didn't take kindly to this executive departure.

Now what

Can Dynavax's stock rebound in 2020? Although Heplisav's sales are projected to nearly double this year, there's a strong case to be made that this anticipated jump in annual revenue is already baked into the biotech's valuation at this point.

As proof, Dynavax's shares are currently trading at a stately 6.8 times 2020 estimated revenue. That's a sky-high valuation for a biotech with only one approved product on the market. Investors may want to look elsewhere for more compelling growth opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dynavax Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.