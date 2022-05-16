Why Dynavax Stock Won on a Losing Monday for the Market

What happened

Although optimists currently believe we're getting past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares saw a lift Monday on positive vaccine news. A popular coronavirus stock in the worst days of the outbreak, an important business partner of the company had some good regulatory news to impart. Dynavax investors took this to heart by pushing their company's stock up by nearly 2.3% on the day, while the S&P 500 index sank by 0.4%.

So what

On Monday, France-based vaccine specialist Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) announced that its VLA2001 coronavirus jab had been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Health and Prevention. That green light from the wealthy Middle Eastern nation follows the vaccine's conditional marketing authorization in the U.K. and an EUA from the nearby Persian Gulf state of Bahrain.

In contrast to the popular mRNA-based shots made by Moderna and the partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech, VLA2001 utilizes an inactive form of the coronavirus to provide its protection. A key ingredient of VLA2001 is Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant (a substance used to help stimulate an immune response from a vaccine), hence the positive investor reaction.

Now what

Valneva frequently points out that its Dynavax-enhanced vaccine is unique in being the single inactivated, whole virus, adjuvanted coronavirus vaccine in development in Europe. In the French company's press release touting the UAE EUA, it quoted its CEO Thomas Lingelbach as saying that the country's authorization "could offer an alternative vaccine solution to people across the Emirates."

10 stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dynavax Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.