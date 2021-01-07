Why Dynavax Stock Is Vaulting Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) were vaulting 7.2% higher as of 11:44 a.m. EST on Thursday. The big jump came after the biotech announced results from an ongoing clinical study evaluating hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

So what

As you might have guessed, Dynavax had good news from the clinical trial. The company reported a seroprotection rate (a measure of the production of antibodies that can protect against infection) of 89.3% for a four-dose regimen of Heplisav-B after 20 weeks. Dynavax also stated that interim safety data showed that its vaccine was well tolerated, with no safety issues observed in the study.

Image source: Getty Images.

The positive results could bode well for Heplisav-B in immunizing patients on hemodialysis. With the current standard of care, patients must receive up to eight injections. Dynavax's four-dose regimen could have a competitive advantage. Heplisav-B won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for preventing hepatitis B infection in adults ages 18 and over.

Now what

Dynavax doesn't expect to report full safety data from the study of Heplisav-B in dialysis patients until the end of this year. There could be a potential catalyst for the biotech stock sooner, though: Dynavax hopes to win European approval for Heplisav-B in the first half of 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dynavax Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.