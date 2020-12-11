Why Dynavax Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) are jumping today, up 7.5% as of 11:23 a.m. EST, after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval for hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B.

So what

CHMP's positive recommendation is great news for Dynavax because it bodes well for the company's prospects of winning European approval for Heplisav-B. The hepatitis B vaccine has been on the market in the U.S. since 2017.

Image source: Getty Images.

So far this year, Heplisav-B has generated U.S. sales of more than $26 million. The European Union's population is roughly 35% bigger than the U.S. population. Should Heplisav-B go on to win EU approval, Dynavax's potential market will increase dramatically.

Vaccination for hepatitis B is also arguably more critical than ever before. More than 250 million people have been infected by hepatitis B globally, with transmission of the virus increasing. It is at least 50 times more infectious than HIV.

Now what

While Dynavax's shares enjoyed a big pop today, the momentum for the biotech stock might not be over. The European Commission is now set to review the CHMP recommendation for Heplisav-B. A decision on approval for the vaccine is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dynavax Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.