Why Dynavax Stock Dipped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) couldn't escape the claws of the bear on Tuesday. The biotech stock closed 0.4% lower on the day, despite encouraging quarterly results published this morning.

So what

For its fourth quarter of 2021, Dynavax took in total revenue of just over $195 million, nearly 10 times the $19.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. GAAP net income came in just under $100 million, or $0.80 a share, representing a dramatic change from the $15.5 million loss of the year-ago quarter.

While those numbers are impressive at first glance, they actually represent a mixed quarter for the biotech as far as analyst estimates are concerned. On one hand, professionals following the stock were anticipating nearly $209 million on the top line, but their collective estimate for per-share net profit was merely $0.69.

Dynavax's notable growth was due almost entirely to revenue from CpG 1018, its adjuvant that's used in vaccines. An adjuvant is effectively a booster substance that helps stimulate an immune response against a targeted antigen. CpG 1018 is used in coronavirus vaccines approved in various jurisdictions around the world.

Now what

For the entirety of 2022, Dynavax is guiding for CpG 1018 net product revenue of $550 million at the minimum, which would be well above the $375 million the product earned last year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses should cost the company $120 million to $140 million, and research and development spending is anticipated to be $55 million to $70 million. Those figures for 2021 were just over $100 million and $32 million, respectively.

The company did not proffer any profitability estimates.

10 stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dynavax Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.