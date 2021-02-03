Why Dynatrace Stock Was Gaining Today

What happened

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) were moving higher today after the cloud-based data intelligence platform posted a strong third-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

As a result, the stock was up 12.1% as of 2:24 p.m. EST.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Dynatrace, whose tools help companies monitor their software stacks, said revenue in the quarter rose 28% to $182.9 million, topping estimates at $172.3 million. Annual recurring revenue, which is a better representation of cloud-based growth, jumped 35% to $722 million, while subscription revenue in the quarter increased 33% to $170.3 million.

Additionally, Dynatrace's net expansion rate was more than 120%, showing that sales from existing customers grew more than 20%, a promising sign for long-term growth.

Further down the income statement, the company gained operating leverage across several expense items as adjusted operating income rose from $37.7 million to $53.4 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share rose from $0.10 to $0.17, beating expectations of $0.13.

CEO John Van Siclen summed up the performance, saying in a statement, "The value of the Dynatrace platform is resonating with customers, evidenced by strong new logo growth and net expansion rate again above 120%."

Dynatrace also entered the cloud application security market in the period, which has an addressable market of $18 billion, and expanded its partnerships with Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

Now what

The company sees its momentum continuing into the fourth quarter, calling for revenue growth of 26% to 28%, or $190 million to $192 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.13 to $0.14, both of which were also ahead of analyst forecasts.

Dynatrace doesn't get as much attention as some higher-growth cloud stocks, but the company has been a reliable winner during the pandemic as shares are up 59% over the past year. Given that Dynatrace provides necessary services to major corporations that rely on it to keep mission-critical applications online, the company looks well positioned for continued growth.

10 stocks we like better than Dynatrace Holdings LLC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dynatrace Holdings LLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.