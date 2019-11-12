Why DXC Technology's Stock Crashed Last Night and Soared Today

What happened

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) took quite a roller-coaster ride over the last 24 hours. First, the IT services expert reported second-quarter earnings and announced the retirement of CEO Mike Lawrie. Share prices fell as much as 18% in after-hours trading. But the huge drop was erased during the company's earnings call, when it revealed that it intended to pursue "strategic alternatives" for three of its five business units. All was forgiven on Tuesday, and as of about noon EST, investors had lifted the stock by 17.8% from where it closed Monday.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

DXC's second-quarter revenues fell 3.2% year over year to $4.85 billion, just below analysts' consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Adjusted earnings dropped 32% to $1.38 per diluted share. Here, analysts had been expecting something more like $1.42 per share.

Lawrie, who served as DXC's CEO since the company was created in 2017, held that role with the authority of three decades of executive experience at Computer Sciences Corporation and IBM. His replacement is Mike Salvino, a private-equity investor who spent 22 years rising through the ranks of fellow IT consultancy Accenture.

The change in leadership may also have been connected to the decision to explore splitting DXC into a handful of more-specialized, stand-alone companies. A fundamental change to its structure makes sense when you consider Salvino's investment banking background.

Now what

The reformed DXC will focus on what Salvino calls "the enterprise technology stack." That starts with infrastructure technology (ITO) and cloud services, ending in data analytics and actionable advisory services.

Products and services conforming to that model account for roughly 75% of DXC's total revenues today. The three operations which Salvino is seeking to either sell or spin-off are generating the remaining 25%. The refocused business model is expected to make up for those lost revenues with faster growth and wider profit margins in the remaining operations.

Investors are embracing that theory today with enough enthusiasm to allow them to set aside a weak earnings report and an unexpected change in the executive suite.

Now, DXC's stock is still down by more than 50% over the last 52 weeks, even after Tuesday's big jump. This is more like a big sigh of relief than a triumphant victory march. You could bet on Salvino's turnaround efforts by buying DXC today, or you could look around for better investments elsewhere. I would humbly recommend the latter.

10 stocks we like better than DXC Technology Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DXC Technology Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Anders Bylund owns shares of IBM. The Motley Fool is short shares of IBM. The Motley Fool recommends Accenture and recommends the following options: short January 2020 $155 calls on Accenture, long January 2021 $110 calls on Accenture, long January 2020 $200 calls on IBM, short January 2020 $200 puts on IBM, and short January 2020 $155 calls on IBM. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.