Why Dutch Bros (BROS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed the latest trading day at $35.90, indicating a +1.04% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor have appreciated by 9.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dutch Bros in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 14.29% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $324.45 million, indicating a 22.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating changes of +30% and +27.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% higher within the past month. Currently, Dutch Bros is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dutch Bros is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 90.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.46, so one might conclude that Dutch Bros is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BROS has a PEG ratio of 3.25 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.18 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

