Why DuPont Stock Is Falling Today

Chemicals giant DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is seeing demand soften, both from Western industrial customers and from China. That's impacting earnings, and investors are not happy.

Shares of DuPont traded down 12% as of 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company released preliminary year-end results.

Are DuPont customers scaling back?

DuPont isn't scheduled to release final fourth-quarter numbers until Feb. 6. But on Wednesday, the company said it expects to earn between $0.85 and $0.87 per share in the quarter on revenue of $2.9 billion, compared to analyst expectations for $0.85 per share on revenue of $3 billion.

For the first quarter of 2024, the chemical and specialty materials manufacturer said it expects net sales of $2.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 to $0.65 per share, well below expectations for $0.88 per share in earnings on $3 billion in revenue.

"As we finished 2023, we saw additional channel inventory destocking within our industrial businesses as well as continued weak demand in China," CEO Ed Breen said in a statement. "We are seeing similar trends continue and expect sequential sales and earnings to decline in the first quarter of 2024, driven by these factors and the absence of certain discrete items which benefited fourth quarter operating EBITDA."

The company's semiconductor business appears to be stabilizing, according to Breen, but questions remain about other end markets.

Is DuPont a buy after its earnings warning?

There is only so much a company can do when demand and volumes are weak. "We remain focused on the operational levers within our control," Breen said, but over the long run Wall Street rewards growth, and not cost-cutting.

DuPont sees conditions stabilizing as the year continues and is forecasting a return to year-over-year sales and earnings growth by the second half of 2024. With the stock now down more than 16% from where it started the year, this could turn out to be a buying opportunity if that forecast proves to be accurate.

But a lot of macro uncertainty remains, and it is hard to know right now whether demand will firm, or further soften, in the quarters to come. Investors interested in buying in today need to be aware of the cyclical nature of this industry and understand things could get worse before they get better.

Should you invest $1,000 in DuPont de Nemours right now?

Before you buy stock in DuPont de Nemours, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and DuPont de Nemours wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.