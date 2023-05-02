Why Duolingo Stock Was Sliding Today

What happened

Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) were sliding today even though there was no news out on the popular language-learning app.

Instead, Duolingo was falling in sympathy with Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), another education stock whose shares got roasted after the company revealed on itsearnings calllast night that new user growth was stalling due to competition from ChatGPT.

Duolingo closed down 10.2% on the news while Chegg crashed 48.4%.

So what

Chegg stock cratered after the education company known for renting out textbooks and providing homework assistance said that it saw a "significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT," which it believes is impacting new customer growth.

The implication for Duolingo, another education stock, is clear, especially as language translation and language-learning tools are among ChatGPT's capabilities.

Perhaps in anticipation of competition from ChatGPT, Duolingo announced a new subscription tier in March, Duolingo Max, which is powered by GPT-4, the newest generative AI technology.

Duolingo Max adds two new features to the subscription tier above, Super Duolingo: Explain My Answer and Roleplay. Explain My Answer offers a chat to learn why a user got an answer wrong, while Roleplay gives users an opportunity to practice conversation in a chat with real-world scenarios.

Now what

Duolingo hasn't yet reported first-quarter earnings, and the update next week on May 9 should give investors a sense of how the language-learning specialist is faring with ChatGPT now on the market and how the new Duolingo Max is performing, which should help neutralize the threat from the new AI chatbot.

In Q1, investors are expecting revenue to increase 39.1% to $113 million and for its adjusted loss per share to narrow from $0.31 to $0.23. Investors will be paying close attention to those numbers and any comments on ChatGPT in next week's report.

10 stocks we like better than Duolingo

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Duolingo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Chegg and Duolingo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.