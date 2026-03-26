Why Duolingo Stock Dropped Despite Strong Earnings

Key Points

Strong results weren’t the issue; expectations were.

Management has been prioritizing growth over margins.

The key risk for this language app business is execution.

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Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) delivered a strong set of results in its latest earnings report. Revenue grew about 35% year over year to roughly $283 million in the fourth quarter, while the company surpassed $1 billion in annual bookings for the first time. Profitability remained solid, with adjusted EBITDA margins near 30%.

By most operating metrics, the business continues to execute well. Yet the stock fell. That disconnect comes down to one thing: A change in investors' expectations. Let's see why.

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A shift in strategy

At first glance, the headline numbers looked encouraging. Duolingo continues to scale its user base while maintaining solid margins, a combination many consumer platforms struggle to achieve. The platform now serves more than 50 million daily active users, reinforcing its position as one of the most engaged consumer apps globally.

But theearnings callrevealed a more important development. Management is deliberately shifting priorities in 2026. Instead of maximizing near-term profitability, the company plans to reinvest more aggressively to accelerate user growth -- targeting roughly 20% DAU growth and aiming for 100 million DAUs by 2028.

In other words, Duolingo is choosing scale over short-term efficiency.

Why did the market react negatively?

The market didn't react to what Duolingo delivered. It reacted to what came next. Management guided to mid-teens revenue growth (15% to 18%) for 2026, a noticeable slowdown from recent years. At the same time, it signaled that adjusted EBITDA margins could compress from 30% to 25% as investment increases.

That matters because investors expect both strong growth and expanding profitability for Duolingo. So, when it signals a shift toward reinvestment, the company's near-term earnings profile becomes less predictable. This uncertainty often leads to valuation multiple compression, even if the long-term prospects could improve as a result of the investment.

Looking at the bigger picture

From a long-term perspective, Duolingo's strategy of prioritizing user growth is logical. Its business model benefits from scale. A larger user base strengthens monetization potential over time, especially in a freemium system where conversion and engagement drive revenue.

Expanding access to AI-powered features -- even beyond premium tiers -- may also increase retention and long-term lifetime value, even if it pressures margins in the short run. The key question is whether these investments will translate into stronger engagement and sustainable growth.

What investors should watch

After this earnings report, the focus has shifted. Investors should pay less attention to short-term margins and more attention to:

Daily active user growth toward the 20% target

Engagement and retention trends

The pace of paid subscriber expansion

If user growth reaccelerates and engagement remains strong, the current reinvestment phase could strengthen Duolingo's long-term position. If growth fails to respond, the trade-off becomes harder to justify.

What does it mean for investors?

Let's get it clear -- Duolingo didn't disappoint on results. Conversely, it delivered solid metrics across the board. What it did, however, was reset investors' expectations. The company is entering a new phase, one where it prioritizes long-term scale over near-term profitability. That shift introduces uncertainty, which the market tends to discount.

For long-term investors, the key focus is whether this reinvestment cycle lays the foundation for the next leg of growth. If it does, the stock may recoup its recent losses over time.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Duolingo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.