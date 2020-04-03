Markets
DNKN

Why Dunkin’ Brands Stock Fell 20% in March

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) shareholders underperformed a weak market last month. Their stock fell 20% compared to a 12.5% decline in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The slump left shares down over 33% so far in 2020, compared to a 22% drop in broader indexes.

A woman holding a to-go coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The coffee and snack giant joined most restaurant industry peers in falling last month as COVID-19 forced dramatically lower customer traffic at restaurants and fast-food chains.

Dunkin' switched to carry-out and delivery service on March 17, for example, to comply with government efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Investors are worried about the loss of short-term revenue and the uncertainty around when Dunkin' will be able to reopen its full dining services.

Now what

Dunkin' reported cash holdings of over $700 million as of Dec. 28, which should help it navigate through any short-term disruption in sales. Yet it appears that aggressive social distancing efforts will last at least six weeks and produce a significant drag on its early 2020 revenue and profit trends.

10 stocks we like better than Dunkin' Brands Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dunkin' Brands Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dunkin' Brands Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNKN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular