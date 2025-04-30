Why Duke Energy (DUK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $122.02, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 0.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.59, signifying a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8 billion, showing a 4.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $31.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.12% and +4.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Duke Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.3.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

