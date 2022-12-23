Why Dragonfly Energy Stock Jumped 55.8% This Week and Then Crashed

What happened

You may not have heard of Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ: DFLI), but the markets got into a tizzy over this stock this week. The industrials stock skyrocketed earlier in the week and rallied a whopping 55.8% at its highest point in trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It cooled down even faster, though, and is trading down 32% for the week as of 11 a.m. ET Friday.

What does this company do, and why is its stock getting so wild?

So what

Dragonfly is a manufacturer of deep-cycle storage lithium-ion batteries. Now, while most lithium battery makers are targeting the hot electric vehicle (EV) industry, Dragonfly's aim is to replace lead-acid batteries primarily in recreational vehicles, marine vessels, and off-grid power installations. Its focus on sectors other than EVs, perhaps, partly explains why this stock is barely known.

So what sent the stock flying? On Dec. 21, Dragonfly received a patent in the U.S. for a dry powder-coating system for use in its solid-state batteries.

Did that ring a bell? Chances are, you've heard about solid-state batteries given how one company in particular is trying to bring them to the masses: QuantumScape (NYSE: QS). It's a hot stock, with investors in EVs watching QuantumScape closely as it develops multilayer solid-state lithium batteries that could change a lot for the EV industry if successfully commercialized.

Dragonfly's solid-state technology uses a solid electrolyte in batteries instead of a liquid, making them "lighter, smaller, non-flammable, and potentially cheaper to manufacture" per the company's claims.

Dragonfly says the patent is integral for the scalable production of solid-state batteries, and it aims to use these batteries as storage for grid, residential, and industrial applications.

Now what

Solid-state batteries are considered revolutionary, and that pretty much explains why Dragonfly stock zoomed after it announced the patent.

The stock, however, then came crashing to the ground, as Dragonfly doesn't have much of a history. It went public only in October and has yet to generate any revenue. When even a company like QuantumScape, which has been researching and developing solid-state batteries for years now, could still need another couple of years or so to commercially produce and sell them, there's not much to look forward to in Dragonfly stock just yet.

10 stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dragonfly Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.