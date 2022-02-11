Why DraftKings Stock Was Winning on Friday

What happened

As the trading week came to a close, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) was ahead of the game. The next-generation sports betting service provider's stock was up by 2.5% in late afternoon trading Friday, thanks in no small part to a new and bullish analyst note.

So what

Morgan Stanley prognosticator Thomas Allen reiterated his positive outlook on DraftKings that morning. He's keeping his overweight (buy) recommendation on the shares at a price target of $31 apiece, implying nearly 33% upside at the current level.

Allen feels that DraftKings can reach encouraging levels of profitability. Specifically, he's modeling a 20%-plus margin for 2025. While that's below the figures shown by certain peers, it would be a vast improvement over the string of losses the company has posted so far. In the company's Q3, for example, its headline net loss deepened to over $545 million, from just shy of $396 million in the same quarter the previous year.

"Admittedly, the state-by-state rollout of online sports betting and iGaming makes confidence in a single year difficult ... however, we see 23% margins as achievable at maturity," Allen wrote in his note.

Now what

Given the performance of peer eGambling stocks, it's entirely believable that DraftKings could soon reach healthy double-digit profit cushions. Despite the company's current deep losses, U.S. states continue to liberalize their gambling laws, and DraftKings has proven to be quick and effective at entering new markets. Like Allen, bulls for this company should keep the faith in their stock.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.