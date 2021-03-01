Why DraftKings Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 11.7% on Monday after several analysts hiked their targets for the online gambling leader's stock price.

So what

For one, Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling repeated his buy rating on DraftKings' shares and lifted his price forecast from $71 to $73. Following its impressive fourth-quarter performance -- DraftKings' revenue soared 146% year over year to $322 million -- Grambling raised his projections for the company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Investors bid up DraftKings' stock price on Monday. Image source: Getty Images.

For another, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham reiterated his buy rating on the stock and boosted his price estimate from $65 to $80. Graham praised DraftKings' strong competitive position within the rapidly expanding online gambling market. He also posited that DraftKings' revenue growth in 2021 could come in even higher than the 40% to 55% increase management predicted.

Now what

More than $150 billion worth of illegal bets is placed on sporting events every year in the U.S. alone, according to the American Gaming Association. DraftKings, in turn, has plenty of room to continue to chip away at this massive black market as more states move to legalize sports betting. Investors should thus expect the online gambling platform to continue to grow at an impressive clip in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.