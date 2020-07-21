Markets
DKNG

Why DraftKings Stock Rose Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 6% on Tuesday, as investors eagerly await the upcoming return of professional sports. 

So what

In just a couple of days, Major League Baseball (MLB) is set to begin its 2020 season, with Opening Day set for July 23. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) are also hoping to start their seasons on July 30 and Aug. 1, respectively, much to the delight of sports bettors.

A basketball court, baseball field, and sports arena.

DraftKings stock rose on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming start of the MLB, NBA, and NHL seasons. Image source: Getty Images.

DraftKings, as a leading sports gaming company, stands to benefit tremendously from the resumption of these and other major sports events.

Now what 

DraftKings has navigated the coronavirus pandemic well. Its revenue rose 30% in the first quarter, despite the cancellation of most live sports events. DraftKings has given bettors the opportunity to place wagers on other events, such as esports and mixed martial arts, which has helped offset the loss of other sports leagues.

With baseball, basketball, and hockey all set to resume games in the days ahead, analysts believe sports betting could soon hit record levels. That, of course, would be a boon for DraftKings.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular