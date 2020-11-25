Why DraftKings' Stock Jumped 6.6% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were up as much as 6.7% in trading Wednesday after announcing it's the official partner of the upcoming Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. fight. Shares of the stock were up 4.8% at 3:40 p.m. EDT.

So what

The fight on Nov. 28, 2020 is the latest in a string of key partnerships for DraftKings as the company attempts to build scale in its sports-betting business. And the boxing business is another high-potential market that could be turning to online gambling locations because it's harder to visit physical gambling locations due to COVID-19.

Image source: Getty Images.

This one partnership is a one-time event. Given how few locations there are where DraftKings can legally take sports bets, the revenue impact will be minimal. But the hope is that even users who aren't in regions where online sports betting is legal will start to be engaged with the platform.

Now what

I would chalk up today's news as business as usual for DraftKings. The company continues to grow its presence in the online sports-gambling market and gathers these important partnerships with teams and events. This is definitely priced as a growth stock at the current $19.7 billion valuation, but if the market picks up, it could be worth the price.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.