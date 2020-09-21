Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Today

What happened

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) slid as much as 11.4% in morning trading Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dove over 800 points, or about 3%, at the open.

So what

Shares of the sports-betting shop have quintupled since the company's initial public offering late last year, and recently hit an all-time high of $55.70 as the return of sports from the pandemic closures had people itching to wager on team sports. New Jersey reported the biggest August haul of any state ever for sports betting.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Having come so far, so fast, it's not surprising DraftKings' stock is tumbling on market weakness. Many investors are probably banking profits they made, which accounts for it falling more sharply than the indexes.

Yet the future still holds a lot of potential. Pennsylvania reported its largest sports-betting take since it legalized wagering on events, and DraftKings also recently signed on to become the exclusive sports-betting platform of football's New York Giants. It's been the proximity to the storied New York sports franchises that has helped make New Jersey the sports-betting capital of the country.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.