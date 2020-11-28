Why DraftKings Shot 5% Higher on Friday

What happened

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) could be sitting on a big opportunity about to open up north of our border. On our Thanksgiving Day, Canada's Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill in the country's parliament to legalize sports betting. The following day, DraftKings stock rose 5%.

So what

The bill would, by amending the country's current legislation, allow Canadians to place bets on individual sporting events. At present, the country only allows only so-called "parlay" bets on several contests at once. To win, bettors must correctly guess the outcome of all selected games.

Image source: Getty Images.

Even though this is extremely difficult to do successfully, Canadians still try -- according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, around 500 million Canadian dollars ($384 million) per year are spent on such wagers through licensed gambling channels.

While it is unlikely that the bill specifically allows foreign companies to operate on the Canadian market, there's little reason to believe that an assertive and experienced operator south of the border such as DraftKings would be barred in some way.

Now what

So if it were allowed to operate more or less freely, DraftKings -- still considered a growth stock by many -- could readily tap into that potentially big market. That's an enticing possibility and is well-timed, coming as it does among similar liberalization of sports gambling law in numerous U.S. states. The company's experience in entering those American markets should serve it well in our neighbor to the north.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.