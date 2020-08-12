Why DraftKings Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were up over 5% in late afternoon trading Wednesday after a series of positive sports developments were reported today.

So what

Although the Big 10 college football conference of the National Collegiate Athletic Association threw in the towel on its season the other day, the Big 12 conference announced today it would proceed with its fall sports season.

Image source: Getty Images.

Moreover, New Jersey reported sports betting jumped 134% in July from the month before as Major League Baseball began playing its shortened 60-game season and the first National Basketball Association games were played at the end of the month. Still, sports wagering gross revenue totaled less than $30 million for the month.

And on its own growth opportunities, DraftKings opened the first sportsbook in New Hampshire today at The Brook Casino in Seabrook. It is DraftKings' eighth retail location in the country.

Now what

New Jersey is the sports betting capital of the country and DraftKings and FanDuel control about 80% of the wagers that happen in the state. Add in DraftKings expanding its reach into other states as they go live with sports betting and the market appears to feel better about its future prospects.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.