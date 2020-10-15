Why DraftKings Is Down 5% Today

What happened

Shares of online daily fantasy sports and sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are down 5% today as of 2:45 p.m. EDT.

The company announced a new agreement with Turner Sports today, but there's other news that has investors spooked.

So what

The multi-year agreement with Turner Sports gives DraftKings exclusivity as the sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for all Turner Sports and Bleacher Report properties, other than NBA programming. Turner is the parent company of sports and sports culture website Bleacher Report.

But it's COVID-19 news out of NCAA college football that is likely moving the share price today.

Image source: Getty Images.

The near-term picture for DraftKings' business was impacted today when a COVID-19 outbreak on the University of Florida football team forced its high-profile game against LSU to be called off for this weekend. That postponement, along with the Cincinnati-University of Tulsa game, makes 30 games that have had to be rescheduled this fall, just seven weeks into the season. COVID-19 cases on the Cincinnati team forced that game to be delayed.

Now what

In addition to the college game postponements, Alabama coach Nick Saban also said he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and won't be on the sidelines for his weekend game.

It was also announced today that the NFL's Atlanta Falcon's facility has been shut down after at least one positive result on that team.

All of this news puts the future of the season for both college and professional football into question. DraftKings is a growth stock that investors have valued based on its potential, rather than its current fundamentals. With this year's prospects of some sports leagues in question, it's not surprising that some investors are looking to sell first and see how things progress.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.