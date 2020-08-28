Why DraftKings Dropped 6% Today

What happened

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is down 6% today, as of 3:15 p.m. EDT, after Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen downgraded the stock to equal weight and offered six negative catalysts that might be looming.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The online sports-betting company's share price has more than doubled since it went public in April at a little over $17 per share. The analyst still raised his price target to $37, which is near where the shares are currently trading.

The analyst believes there are some headwinds coming for the growth stock that has performed well even with much of professional sports suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now what

He believes the pent-up demand for sports and sports betting will subside now that leagues are back playing. Allen also thinks that the lack of legislative moves for legalization of sports betting in more states, as well as the lack of legislation for additional coronavirus stimulus will impact the sector. The analyst also raises the possibility of the NFL season being cancelled, which is the biggest portion of the sports-betting market.

While those possibilities all exist, investors should also be looking at more tangible things that the analyst cites. The lockup period for the initial public offering (IPO) ends Oct. 20, 2020, which could cause some short-term downside for the shares.

But maybe most importantly is the potential that the built-in expectations on market share are not met. Casino operators like MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) -- through its BetMGM app -- and Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ: PENN) investment in Barstool Sports have vaulted some big players into the sector that DraftKings had more to itself just a few months ago. That is something investors need to pay attention to.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Howard Smith owns shares of MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.