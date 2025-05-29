Why D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw D.R. Horton (DHI) ending at $118.27, denoting a +0.75% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 7.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 7.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of D.R. Horton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.92, reflecting a 28.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.82 billion, showing a 11.48% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.41 per share and a revenue of $34.1 billion, representing changes of -20.43% and -7.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.12% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.27, so one might conclude that D.R. Horton is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 225, this industry ranks in the bottom 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

