Why Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Down 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for D.R. Horton (DHI). Shares have lost about 12.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is D.R. Horton due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for D.R. Horton, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

D.R. Horton's Q2 Earnings Beat on Better Order Momentum

D.R. Horton delivered second-quarter fiscal 2026 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The quarter was marked by an 11% jump in net sales orders and progress in tightening finished inventory, even as affordability constraints kept incentives elevated.

DHI Margins Stayed Resilient Despite Earnings Decline

The company’s earnings of $2.24 per share were down 13.2% from $2.58 a year ago but 4.2% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. Total revenues (Homebuilding, Forestar, Rental and Financial Services) were $7.56 billion, down 2.3% year over year and 1.3% below the consensus mark of $7.66 billion.



Net income attributable to D.R. Horton fell 20% year over year to $647.9 million. Consolidated income before taxes was $867.4 million on $7.6 billion of revenues, producing a pre-tax profit margin of 11.5% for the quarter. Management highlighted that the pre-tax profit margin finished above the high end of its guidance range. The company also noted that the fiscal second-quarter consolidated pre-tax profit margin and home sales gross margin included a 40-basis-point benefit tied to a favorable litigation outcome and lower warranty costs. Against a backdrop of affordability pressure and cautious consumer sentiment, the ability to remain within its expected profitability range was a key takeaway from the release.

D.R. Horton’s Core Homebuilding Trends Improved

Homebuilding revenue declined 2% year over year to $7.1 billion, while homes closed increased 1% to 19,486. Home sales revenues totaled $7.0 billion, supported by steady closing volumes across the footprint.



Demand indicators were firmer. Net sales orders rose 11% to 24,992 homes, with an order value of $9.2 billion. The cancellation rate was 16%, which was in line with the prior-year quarter. Management said incentives are expected to remain elevated in fiscal 2026, with levels dependent on demand, mortgage rates and broader market conditions. Alongside the order improvement, the company emphasized its actions to reduce unsold completed homes by 35% from a year ago, reflecting tighter execution around inventory and sales pace.



The quarter also showed contributions outside homebuilding. Rental operations generated $211.8 million of revenues (down from $236.6 million a year ago) from the sale of 566 single-family rental homes and 216 multifamily rental units, producing pre-tax income of $12.3 million. Forestar posted $374.3 million of revenues (up from $351 million a year ago) on 2,938 lots sold, with pre-tax income of $43.9 million. Financial Services delivered $192.8 million of revenues (down from $212.9 million a year ago) and $51.7 million of pre-tax income, highlighting the earnings power of the captive mortgage and related offerings.

DHI Kept Returning Cash While Maintaining Liquidity

D.R. Horton continued to prioritize shareholder returns during the quarter. The company repurchased 6 million shares for $903.6 million and paid $129.7 million in cash dividends. Common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026, were 284.9 million, down 8% from a year ago, and remaining repurchase authorization totaled $1.7 billion.



D.R. Horton’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.97 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $3.03 billion at the end of fiscal 2025. Yet, the balance sheet reflected solid liquidity. Total liquidity was $6 billion at the end of the quarter, and the debt-to-total capital ratio was 21.7%. For the first six months of fiscal 2026, cash provided by operations was $441.5 million, up from $210.5 million a year ago. Management also noted it has $600 million of homebuilding senior notes maturing within the next 12 months.



Profitability metrics over the trailing 12 months remained positive. Return on equity was 13.2% and return on assets was 8.9%, underscoring that the business is still generating meaningful returns even with lower year-over-year earnings.

D.R. Horton Updated Fiscal 2026 Targets and Operating Posture

D.R. Horton updated fiscal 2026 consolidated revenue guidance to $33.5-$34.5 billion compared with the prior expectation of $33.5-$35 billion. This compares with $34.25 billion in fiscal 2025. The company now expects homebuilding closings of 86,000-87,500 homes compared with the earlier guidance of 86,000-88,000. This compares with 84,863 in fiscal 2025. The company reiterated several framework assumptions, including an income tax rate of about 24.5% and an operating cash flow of at least $3 billion.



Capital allocation targets were reaffirmed as well. Management continues to expect share repurchases of approximately $2.5 billion and dividend payments of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2026. Operationally, the company closed the quarter with 38,200 homes in inventory, of which 22,900 were unsold. Unsold completed homes totaled 5,500, including 800 that had been completed for more than six months, a metric investors often watch to gauge the pace of absorption and the potential need for additional incentives.



On the lot position, D.R. Horton reported 575,300 total lots owned and controlled as of March 31, 2026, with 23% owned and 77% controlled through purchase contracts. The company also noted that lots controlled included approximately 41,000 lots owned or controlled by Forestar, supporting its strategy of maintaining a flexible, capital-light pipeline in a shifting demand environment.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, D.R. Horton has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, D.R. Horton has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.