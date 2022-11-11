Why Doximity Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) climbed more than 32% on Friday after the digital platform for medical professionals reported impressive revenue growth and announced a new stock buyback program.

So what

Doximity is enjoying rising demand for its professional networking, medical news, and productivity services. Revenue jumped 29% year over year to $102.2 million in its fiscal 2023 second quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Doximity's telehealth and marketing solutions were notable sources of growth. Over 370,000 clinicians now use its video conferencing platform. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers, meanwhile, are seeing strong returns on their advertising investments.

All told, Doximity's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 40% to $46 million.

The company's cash flow growth was even more impressive. Doximity's operating cash flow soared 106% to $39.5 million, while its free cash flow increased 109% to $37.7 million.

Now what

Doximity said it was on track to achieve its full-year financial targets, including revenue of $424 million to $432 million and adjusted EBITDA of $178 million to $186 million. That was a relief to investors, many of whom were concerned that inflation-related challenges and recession fears would drive advertisers to pull back on their spending.

Management's confidence in Doximity's ability to hit its sales and adjusted earnings goals likely spurred its plans to return more capital to its shareowners. The company's board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $70 million worth of its stock. Doximity expects to complete these share buybacks over the next year.

10 stocks we like better than Doximity, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Doximity, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Doximity, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.