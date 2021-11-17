Why Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Could Be Worth Watching

While Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Douglas Dynamics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Douglas Dynamics?

Great news for investors – Douglas Dynamics is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $65.31, but it is currently trading at US$45.50 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Douglas Dynamics’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Douglas Dynamics generate?

NYSE:PLOW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Douglas Dynamics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PLOW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLOW for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PLOW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Douglas Dynamics at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Douglas Dynamics you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Douglas Dynamics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

