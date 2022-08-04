Why DoubleVerify Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of advertising-technology (adtech) company DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE: DV) jumped on Thursday after the company's results for the second quarter of 2022 beat expectations and management raised full-year guidance. As of 11:40 a.m. ET today, DoubleVerify stock was up 5%, but it had been up nearly 16% earlier in the session.

So what

Many adtech stocks were challenged in the second quarter. But DoubleVerify proved resilient. Its technology helps brands be sure ads are being seen by consumers and are being shown in appropriate contexts. The company's revenue was up 43% year over year to nearly $110 million, a record for the second quarter and ahead of management's high-end guidance of $103 million.

Perhaps most encouraging in DoubleVerify's second-quarter report was the strength of its Custom Contextual product. According to management, revenue for this product was up 200% year over year and was one of the main drivers for its Activation revenue's 60% increase from last year.

Developed in 2020, Custom Contextual helps brands advertise without third-party identifiers, also known as cookies. And considering that big tech companies will be doing away with cookies in coming years, strength in this product is particularly good news for DoubleVerify.

Now what

DoubleVerify raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $439 million to $445 million to a range of $448 million to $450 million. This increase appears to simply be compensating for the size of its second-quarter beat, but it is encouraging for shareholders.

In short, this guidance suggests that DoubleVerify's second-quarter adoption was better than expected. Therefore, if this trend continues in 2022, investors can expect future quarters to also beat management's guidance.

10 stocks we like better than DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.