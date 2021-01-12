Why DoorDash Stock Popped Again Today

What happened

Shares of takeout delivery service DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) continued to surge higher in Tuesday trading, adding to a three-day winning streak that appears to have been prompted by news that DoorDash may be going big in Japan.

As of 12:30 p.m. EST, DoorDash is trading 12.3% higher than it closed yesterday.

So what

On Friday last week, Nikkei Asia observed that DoorDash has begun advertising to recruit a general manager to run operations for it in Japan -- a virtually wide open market for food delivery, where 95% of restaurants have yet to set up home delivery services for their customers.

DoorDash is now 22% higher than it closed before Nikkei broke the story last week.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Japan looks like a market tailor-made for DoorDash to thrive in. It's a highly urbanized society, in which distances from restaurant to customer will be short, and multiple customers can be serviced in any single delivery run. Sadly, it's also a market in which cases of coronavirus infection have been surging. Tokyo and nearby prefectures have begun declaring states of emergency and encouraging citizens to limit trips outside, and restaurants to close their doors early.

DoorDash is just the kind of company that could help make life more livable for Japanese residents in this situation, and the company is right to consider expansion at this time.

10 stocks we like better than DoorDash, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DoorDash, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.