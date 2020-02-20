Why Domino's Pizza Stock Surged Higher on Thursday

What happened

Shares of pizza delivery company Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) jumped on Thursday, rising about 24% as of 11:56 a.m.

The stock's move higher follows Domino's strong fourth-quarter results, which featured better-than-expected revenue and earnings per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Domino's fourth-quarter revenue rose 6.3% year over year to $1.15 billion in Q4, easily beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $1.12 billion. Earnings per share jumped from $2.62 in the year-ago period to $3.12. Analysts were expecting EPS of $2.98.

Year-over-year growth during the period was fueled primarily by 1,106 net store openings in 2019 and 3.4% year-over-year growth in same-store sales in the U.S. during Q4.

Now what

In 2020, management said it expects total retail store sales to grow 7% to 10% year over year when excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currencies. Further, Domino's guided for same-store sales growth of 2% to 5% in the U.S. and 1% to 4% internationally (excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations).

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Domino's Pizza wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.