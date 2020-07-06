Why Domino’s Pizza Stock Has Risen 26% So Far in 2020

What happened

Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) shareholders are trouncing the market this year as their stock gained 26% compared to a 4% decline in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally put the pizza delivery leader well ahead of many fast-food peers including McDonald's and Yum! Brands, while competitor Papa John's has posted similarly strong gains so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors initially worried about signs of slowing growth for Domino's as rivals across the fast food and casual dining spectrum poured into the home delivery market. But the chain eased those concerns in late February by showing rebounding demand trends. Enthusiasm held steady from there thanks to signs that the company is facing no cash shortage, and experienced spiking demand through the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable-store sales were up over 20% in April and May, in fact.

Now what

Domino's has warned investors to brace for a slowdown in late 2020 as those head-turning growth numbers can't continue indefinitely. But the business is still positioned to win market share even if conditions remain weak in the restaurant industry and many of its smaller peers consider scaling back their footprints.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Domino's Pizza wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of McDonald's. The Motley Fool recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.