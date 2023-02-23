Why Domino's Pizza Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) fell more than 11% on Thursday after the restaurant chain reported lackluster sales growth and cut its revenue outlook.

So what

Domino's revenue rose 3.6% year over year to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter, driven largely by new store openings. The pizza giant ended 2022 with 19,880 locations, representing a net increase of 1,032 stores compared to the prior year.

Yet the restaurant company's U.S. same-store sales only inched up 0.9%. That was well below Wall Street's estimates, which had called for comp growth of 3.4%.

Domino's was forced to raise prices to offset rising food and labor costs. But although that helped to bolster its profit margins, higher prices appear to have dented consumer demand for Domino's pizza and other offerings. Stubbornly high inflation and a challenging economic environment may have also driven more people to trade down to less expensive fare.

"We experienced significant pressure on our U.S. delivery business in 2022," CEO Russell Weiner said in a press release.

All told, Domino's earnings per share -- which were boosted by gains related to the sale of 114 company-owned stores to franchisees -- increased 4.2% to $4.43.

Now what

Due to ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Domino's lowered its two- to three-year sales growth forecast to a range of 4% to 8%, down from its prior projection of 6% to 10%.

However, if inflation levels can continue to moderate, Domino's could see some of its food cost pressure abate. That would likely have a positive impact on the pizza chain's profit margins and provide welcome relief for its shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Domino's Pizza wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.