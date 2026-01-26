Why Dominion Energy (D) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $60.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Shares of the energy company have appreciated by 0.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 12.78%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dominion Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.07%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.69 billion, indicating a 8.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.4 per share and a revenue of $15.75 billion, signifying shifts of +22.74% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. As of now, Dominion Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.51.

It's also important to note that D currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

