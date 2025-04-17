Why Dollar Tree Stock Surged More Than 8% Higher Today

In the eyes of investors, one of the most encouraging actions a company's management team can take is to confidently load up on its own shares.

That's what happened late Wednesday with budget retailer Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), and the market showed its gratitude by bidding the company's share price up more than 8%. This was a far more impressive performance than the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.1% tilt into the black.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The CEO made a big move

The manager making the buys was no less than CEO Stewart Glendinning, who disclosed in a regulatory document filed near the end of Wednesday's trading session that he purchased a total of 17,000 shares of Dollar Tree's common stock.

That wasn't only a hefty buy in and of itself -- it added considerably to Glendinning's existing position. According to the filing, he now owns a total of 49,353 shares. At the company's most recent closing price, that holding would be worth over $3.9 million.

Neither Dollar Tree nor Glendinning has officially commented on the CEO's move. It comes at a time when the retail sector in general is rather wobbly, due to fears that a protracted trade war arising from the recently imposed tariffs will affect both the input prices of goods and the U.S. consumer's willingness to buy them.

Counting on an upswing?

Dollar Tree would be in somewhat of an advantageous position in that case. As a discount retailer, it would likely see a boost in business from consumers tilting away from higher-priced retailers to find bargains at discounters. So Glendinning's buy might not only be a sentiment-boosting action -- the CEO could stand to make some good coin if such a dynamic plays out.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dollar Tree right now?

Before you buy stock in Dollar Tree, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dollar Tree wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $518,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,429!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 791% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.