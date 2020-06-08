Why Dollar Tree Stock Rose 23% in May

What happened

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shareholders dramatically outperformed the stock market last month. The stock jumped 23% in May compared to a 4.5% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The increase put the value-focused retailer back in positive territory for the year, up 4% so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors celebrated Dollar Tree's first-quarter earnings results, which on May 28 revealed strong sales growth through the maximum social distancing efforts around COVID-19 in March and April. The gains were mixed, though, with the Dollar Tree brand shrinking slightly even as the Family Dollar franchise spiked 16%.

Now what

The consumer staples giant's faster sales growth will inevitably slow back down as social distancing efforts are relaxed, but Dollar Tree has demonstrated that it is a trusted source for home supplies ranging from groceries to toys and games. The next few quarterly reports will show whether those market share gains will persist even after the COVID-19 threat fades.

10 stocks we like better than Dollar Tree Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dollar Tree Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.