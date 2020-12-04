Why Dollar Tree Stock Rose 21% in November

What happened

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shareholders beat a surging market in November as their stock rose 21% compared to the 11% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally put the retailer's shares back ahead of the wider market, up about 18% in 2020 through early December.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors were treated to some solid operating news from the value retailing chain, which late last month revealed that sales rose 7.5% in the third quarter thanks to growth in both its Family Dollar and Dollar Tree franchises. The company notched improving profitability, too, allowing earnings to jump 29%.

Now what

Due to fluid consumer shopping dynamics during the continuing pandemic, CEO Mike Witynski and his team declined to issue a detailed outlook for key holiday shopping period. Yet Dollar Tree said the fourth quarter was "off to a very good start," with sales gains accelerating as compared to the prior quarter.

That update suggests the chain will notch a record fiscal 2020, likely with significant sales growth and a rising operating margin that give management plenty of resources to direct toward extending its momentum into 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Dollar Tree Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dollar Tree Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.