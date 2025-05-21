Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Dollar Tree (DLTR) standing at $88.92, reflecting a -1.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 10.3% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.65% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.17, showcasing a 18.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.53 billion, indicating a 40.55% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $18.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.76% and -38.62%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dollar Tree currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dollar Tree is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.91 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.