Why Dollar General Stock Climbed Today

What happened

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) have climbed by as much as 5% today following analyst activity in the wake of the company's fourth-quarter earnings release yesterday morning. Analysts remain bullish, even though many of them reduced their price targets.

So what

Here's an overview of all the analyst activity from this morning:

RBC: Reiterates outperform rating, reduces price target from $239 to $206.

KeyBanc: Keeps overweight rating, drops price target from $235 to $220.

Raymond James: Maintains strong buy rating, cuts price target from $250 to $220.

Deutsche Bank: Keeps buy rating, adjusts price target from $241 to $226.

Goldman Sachs: Reiterates buy rating, reduces price target from $238 to $210.

J.P. Morgan: Maintains overweight rating, cuts price target from $252 to $224.

UBS: Keeps buy rating, reduces price target from $245 to $235.

Jefferies: Reiterates buy rating, drops price target from $260 to $250.

Telsey Advisory: Maintains outperform rating, cuts price target from $245 to $215.

Now what

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe believes that Dollar General's lackluster guidance was merely the consumer staples company taking a conservative approach to its outlook, as the forecast did not factor in expected benefits from government stimulus. Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin remains optimistic about Dollar General's long-term growth prospects, but noted that the price target reduction was related to the conservative outlook. RBC analyst Scot Ciccarelli argues that the 16% decline in comparable-store sales over a recent three-week period is misleading, and that the stock offers a compelling valuation for investors.

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.